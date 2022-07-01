VVSD Transportation Jobs Available- District Offering Driver Signing Bonus up to $5000

Valley View Community Unit School District 365U is now hiring school bus drivers and school bus monitors for the 2022-23 school year. In addition to the regular pay scale starting at $21.26 per hour for bus drivers and $18.19 for bus monitors, VVSD is also offering signing bonuses for school bus drivers of up to $5000.
No experience is necessary to apply as VVSD is offering hourly paid training toward earning an Illinois Class B-CDL driver’s license. In addition to the competitive hourly wages, monthly and annual attendance bonuses,
and affordable insurance benefits, those hired to join the VVSD team are also eligible for ten paid holidays, paid sick and personal days, a six-hour driver guarantee. Applicants must be 21 years or age or older, must be the holder of a valid driver’s license for at least three continuous years, and must be able to pass a physical examination, drug test, and background check.
VVSD maintains a modern bus fleet (all buses are under five years old) and presents the option of earning additional wages for field trips and co-curricular activities. We especially encourage our community’s
seasoned citizens and veterans who might be looking for a well-paying way to spend a few hours each day while also helping our current learners. Please visit www.vvsd.org/jobs to view our openings and apply for
employment.