      Weather Alert

Wall Street Enters A Bear Market As The S&P 500 Dives 3.9%

Jun 13, 2022 @ 3:20pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street entered a bear market Monday as the S&P 500 sank 3.9%, bringing it more than 20% below the record high it set in January. Fears about a fragile economy and stubbornly high inflation have slammed the stock market in recent days and sent Treasury yields surging to their highest levels in years. A report last week that inflation was getting worse, not better as many had hoped, sent a chill through markets that carried over into this week. Investors expect the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive to get inflation under control, even if it risks a recession.

Popular Posts
Starting at 8:00 tonight (Friday, June 10th,) left turns will be prohibited in all directions at the I-55/Weber Rd interchange
UPDATE: MISSING JOLIET TEEN FOUND SAFE
Afternoon Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Injured
Authorities ID Man Armed With Hatchet Who Was Killed By Naperville Police Officer
Will County Coroner's Office Says Lethal Doses Of fentanyl May Be On The Streets
Connect With Us Listen To Us On