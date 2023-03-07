1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Walmart Manager In Joliet Charged After Allegedly Stealing $135K

March 7, 2023 2:58PM CST
Melissa Vanderwall/mug shot/Will County Adult Detention Center

A former manager of a Walmart in southwest suburban Joliet is accused of pocketing 135-thousand dollars from the store. Melissa Vanderwall has been charged with theft and burglary. Police say the Romeoville woman emptied a large amount of cash from recyclers that are used to restock cash registers. Vanderwall was caught on surveillance footage and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She turned herself in yesterday to Joliet Police Department.

