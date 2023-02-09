Walmart To Close Three Chicago Area Locations

1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

February 9, 2023 6:04AM CST
Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.

