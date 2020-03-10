War of Words Between Local Ministers Regarding NorthPoint Begins
Photo Courtesy of WGNTV/Channel 9 News
Union Leaders, NorthPoint Development and a group described as Joliet’s Faith Leaders met over the weekend to voice their support for the controversial Compass Business Park. NorthPoint Properties is asking the city of Joliet to annex over 1,200 acres of land 1/2 mile south of Breen Road and East of Chicago Road for development of the logistic facility. A group called “The Concerned Ministerial Alliance of Will County” held a press conference with Patrick Robinson of NorthPoint to speak out in favor of the facility and the economic benefits they say the project will bring. The group even at one point placed their hands on and prayed around Robinson to show their support. WJOL’s Scott Slocum will be speaking with local pastors Herbert Brooks and Warren Dorris on Wednesday morning about the press conference. The two men plan on speaking out against the group saying that these ministers have no connection Joliet and do not represent the city’s faith leaders.