Ward Off Winter Blues with Volunteer Workdays

Join fellow outdoor enthusiasts this season at a Forest Preserve District workday to ward off the winter blues.
Experience an adrenaline rush as you work to remove invasive plants from the preserves enabling native species to thrive. Workdays start at 8 a.m. and end at noon, unless otherwise noted. Volunteers move throughout the preserve as the workday progresses, so plan on arriving early.
Dress for the weather and outdoor work. Wear long pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Registration is required; contact volunteer supervisor Renee Gauchat at 815-722-7364 or rgauchat@fpdwc.org. District representatives will be on-site to provide direction.
- Tuesday, Jan. 8: Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township
- Tuesday, Jan. 15: Thorn Creek Woods, Park Forest (meet at Thorn Creek Nature Center)
- Monday, Jan. 21: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Theodore Marsh, Crest Hill
- Tuesday, Jan. 29: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction, Mokena
- Tuesday, Feb. 5: Isle a la Cache, Romeoville
- Saturday, Feb. 9: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 12: Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen
- Saturday, Feb. 16: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 17: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction, Mokena
- Tuesday, Feb. 26: Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township
- Sunday, March 3: Alessio Prairie, Crest Hill
- Saturday, March 16: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 17: Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township
- Saturday, April 27: Whalon Lake, Naperville
For more information on the Forest Preserve District, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.