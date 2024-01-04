Warning: Scammers Use AI Technology

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning Illinois residents to be aware of phone scammers using Artificial Intelligence to mimic the voices of loved ones.

Scammers are using AI technology to clone voices through videos posted to social media accounts. The scammer will then convince the victims to send a payment or share personal information. If a caller’s identity is uncertain, Raoul advises hanging up and calling the person back on a number confirmed to be theirs.