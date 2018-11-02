Warrant Out For Arrest Of Channahon Man

There is a warrant out for the arrest of the son of a former Will County Judge. The Patch reports that the Will County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate 33-year old Louis Goode of Channahon. A 50-thousand dollar bench warrant was issued this week by Will County Judge David Carlson for Goode’s arrest on four new felony domestic battery charges. It was in 2014 that Goode was convicted of domestic battery after trying to stuff his live in girlfriend Tanya Brandolino into the trunk of his car. Goode’s mother, Will County Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes at that time, intervened and instead of reporting the incident she sent her son to work. Policandriotes recently stepped down as a judge. Meanwhile, these current charges allegedly took place on October 12th according to John Ferak from the Patch.