Washington St. (from Ottawa to Chicago St.) to be Reduced to One Way Traffic Beginning October 15, 2018

Washington Street between Ottawa Street and Chicago Street will be reduced to one way traffic in the eastbound direction for approximately 30 days beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018.

Travel in the westbound direction will need to follow the posted detour. Washington Street between Joliet Street and Ottawa Street will remain closed. These traffic modifications are required due to the Downtown Storm Sewer Improvements project.

This project includes installation of approximately 2800 linear feet of 60-inch and 66-inch trunk storm sewer on Des Plaines, Lafayette, Washington and Jefferson Streets. The project is anticipated to be completed by fall 2019.

Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.

If you have any questions about the City’s Downtown Storm Sewer Improvements Project, please contact Allison Swisher with the Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220.