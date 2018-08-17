Washington Street Bridge Closure Begins Monday, August 20 in Joliet

The city of Joliet will be closing the Washington Street bridge over Hickory Creek for structural steel repairs beginning August 20, 2018.

In order to complete the repairs, the structure that carries Washington Street over Hickory Creek will be fully closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Eastbound Detour

A detour will direct eastbound Washington Street traffic to go south on Richard Street, east on 2nd Avenue and northeast on S. Boulder Avenue to meet back with Washington Street.

Westbound Detour

A detour will direct westbound Washington Street traffic to go southwest on S. Boulder Avenue , west on 2nd Avenue and north on Richards Street to meet back with Washington Street.

Washington Street Bridge is expected to reopen to traffic November 20, 2018, weather permitting.

The bridge closure will allow replacement and repair of the existing concrete abutments, repair of piers, approach slab replacement, and removal of strip seals at both joints.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on alert for workers and equipment.