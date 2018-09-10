Washington Street in Joliet Closed Starting Sept. 10

Washington Street between Joliet Street and Ottawa Street will be closed for approximately 60 days beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 10, 2018. A detour will be posted. The closure is required due to the Downtown Storm Sewer Improvements project. This project includes installation of approximately 2800 linear feet of 60-inch and 66-inch trunk storm sewer on Des Plaines, Lafayette, Washington and Jefferson Streets. The project is anticipated to be completed by Fall 2019.

Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.

If you have any questions about the City’s Downtown Storm Sewer Improvements Project, please contact Allison Swisher with the Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220.