WCHD: 15 Employees Have Tested Positive for COVID-19
Will County Health Department/md
On Monday, March 30th, that the Will County Health Department (WCHD) decided to close its doors and have most of their employees work from home. The decision was made to protect both Will County residents and WCHD staff after one Health Department employee had tested positive for Coronavirus. Since that decision, the results of other Coronavirus tests given to WCHD employees has led to a total of 15 testing positive, a clear indication that the move to have staff work remotely was the correct decision.
For essential WCHD services outside of the Community Health Center, residents can call the main WCHD line at 815-727-8480.
The Will County Health Department has also been working through their Emergency Preparedness and Response Team, with help from Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, to assist with the delivery of masks, gloves, and gowns to various health partners around Will County, as well as supplies to the unsheltered homeless, and to those workers on the front lines. WCHD has been working with the Will County EMA, the United Way, and the Lewis University Nursing Program in these donation efforts.
The Will County Health Department has also activated a COVID-19 Hotline, which can be reached at 815-740-8977 for general information about Coronavirus. New information and guidance are added daily, so please visit willcountyhealth.org, cdc.gov, and dph.illinois.gov.
You can also visit WCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WilCountyHealthDepartment/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/WillCoHealth.