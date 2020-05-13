      Breaking News
We Could Get Two Inches Of Rain Wednesday Into Thursday

May 13, 2020 @ 4:53am

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return Wednesday evening. They will likely last into Thursday evening, with a few storms on Thursday potentially being strong to severe, before some clearing is seen Friday afternoon. Heavy rain is possible with some of these rounds of showers and storms, with localized rainfall totals approaching 2 inches.

Today, sunshine with Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Breezy and milder. Showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight.

