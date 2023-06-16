Weapons Investigation Leads to Pair of Arrests

A weapons investigation in the city of Joliet has resulted in three arrests. On Wednesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, Joliet Police executed a search warrant at a house in the 500 block of Pico Street, following an extensive weapons investigation.

Upon a search of the residence, Officers recovered two rifles, a shotgun, and three handguns, one of which had appeared to have been modified to convert the handgun into an automatic weapon. Ammunition for the weapons, cash, and suspected cocaine and fentanyl were also recovered

inside of the home. Three individual were inside the house at the time of the search.

33-year-old Darvez Parrott has been charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use or Possession of a Weapon by Felon (4 Counts), and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver.

18-year-old Mekhi Carr Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun and Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 Counts).

A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrest for missing court on a charge of Criminal Trespass to State Supported Property.