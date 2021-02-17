Weather Causes Delays In Vaccine Deliveries To Illinois
Dangerous weather conditions are causing delays in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois. The US Department of Health and Human Services and Operation Warp Speed officials say the adverse weather is impacting suppliers and carrier facilities. Deliveries meant to arrive yesterday were the hardest hit, and the impact could be felt throughout the week as continued snow and dangerously low temperatures are hitting much of the United States.