Weather Changed In 4 Days From Summer To Late Fall Last Week

A four month swing in temperature last week. On Monday, October 8th we saw temperatures that are typical for July and by Friday October 12th, it was feeling more like November 21st. WJOL’s staff meteorologist Rick DiMaio says it was a, “four month swing in four days!”

Temps this week related to climatology:

Monday/85: July 15

Tuesday/85: July 15

Wednesday/75: Sept 15

Thursday/51: Nov 10

Friday/45: Nov 21

Near record high temps on Monday and Tuesday, record high minimum on Tuesday, then seasons first frost and freeze on Friday, October 12th outside of the city’s urban heat island!

For today, cloudy through the mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 45. Winds NW 15 to 25 mph! The normal high for this time of year is 63 degrees.

Tonight, breezy, clear and COLD a low around 31. And Tuesday: bright and sunny, with a high near 53. Becoming windy with SW gusts as high as 30 mph.