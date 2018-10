The renovation of Wedgewood Golf Course is moving forward with fairways being sodded. The next project after greens and fairways will be the renovation of the clubhouse over the winter. Joliet Park District executive director Tom Carstens says the restaurant in the clubhouse will be a full service restaurant that will be open all year. The menu will be expanded.

Weather permitting, the Joliet Park District’s Wedgewood golf course should be open by May of next year.