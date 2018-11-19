Week Of Thanksgiving Garbage Pick Up In Joliet
By Monica DeSantis
Nov 19, 2018 @ 6:03 AM
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, garbage, recycling and yard waste pick-up for Thursday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 23 will be one day late. Customers with regularly scheduled Thursday pick-up will experience pick-ups on Friday, Nov. 23 and customers with regularly scheduled pick-up on Friday will experience pick-up on Saturday, Nov. 24.

City Hall will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters on either day. There will be some restricted parking posted on Friday, Nov. 24 due to the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Light Up the Holidays Parade that afternoon and evening.

