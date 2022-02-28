Weekend Brawl At Mokena Trampoline Park

No serious injuries reported after a brawl at a trampoline park over the weekend. At around 4:00 Sunday afternoon, Mokena Police were called in response to a large scale fight that broke out at a trampoline park at 19800 South La Grange Road. The fight reportedly started small, but soon escalated to involving 30 people. Witnesses say 100 people were involved by the time police arrived. Once law enforcement arrived, the crowd quickly dispersed.
The fight started between teenagers but soon parents and others got involved. One security guard was hit, but did not require medical attention. Just one person was arrested — a juvenile from Merrillville, Indiana, but Mokena Police Chief Brian Benton tells WJOL there could be more arrests after a complete review of the security camera footage.