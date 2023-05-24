1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Weekend Construction to Close Mound Road in Joliet

May 24, 2023 12:09PM CDT
The city of Joliet has announced that the east leg of Mound Road will be closed over the weekend for the road construction. Starting this Friday, May 26, at 5:00 PM the road will be closed and the closure will remain in place until Tuesday, May 30, 7:00 AM. 

The west leg of Mound Road will remain open. During that time, the concrete pavement in the intersection will be constructed. 

This work is part of the Houbolt Road reconstruction project.  A detour will be posted using McDonough Street and Larkin Avenue.

