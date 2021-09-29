      Weather Alert

Weekend Lane Closure on Eastbound I-80 in Joliet

Sep 29, 2021 @ 3:04pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs and pavement patching on eastbound Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Oct. 1. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80, between Wheeler Avenue and Richards Street. At least one eastbound lane will remain open at all times. The ramps and westbound I-80 will not be impacted.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Popular Posts
Joliet West Teachers File Grievance
Fights Have Escalated At JTHS This Year Resulting In 70 Suspensions
The original Blues Brothers movie shown on a 50' Screen inside the Old Joliet Prison Yard.
President Biden Coming To Chicago Wednesday
Joliet Police: Shots Fired Near St. Paul School No One Was Hit
Connect With Us Listen To Us On