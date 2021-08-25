Weekend lane closure on I-80 over Meadow Avenue in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs to the bridge carrying eastbound Interstate 80 over Meadow Avenue, in Joliet, will require a lane closure at the bridge beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Aug. 27.
To complete the repairs, starting at 10 p.m. Friday, the right lane on eastbound I-80 over Meadow Avenue will be closed. At least one eastbound lane will remain open and westbound
I-80 will not be impacted. All lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.