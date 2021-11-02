      Weather Alert

Weekend Lane Closures on I-55 in Will County

Nov 2, 2021 @ 12:07pm
I-55/md

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced pavement patching and repairs on northbound Interstate 55, just south of Interstate 80, in Will County, will require weekend lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Nov. 5. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, lane closures will take place on northbound I-55, between U.S. 6 and I-80. At least one northbound lane will remain open at all times. Southbound I-55 and the ramps will not be impacted.

