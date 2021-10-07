Weekend Ramp and Lane Closures on Eastbound I-80 in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs and pavement patching on eastbound Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures beginning, weather permitting, tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 8. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged.
Starting at 10 p.m. tomorrow, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80, between Wheeler and Rowell avenues. At the same time, the entrance ramp from Chicago Streetto eastbound I-80 will close. A detour will direct Chicago Street motorists to U.S. 52 and Richards Street to access the expressway.
At least one eastbound lane will remain open at all times and westbound I-80 will not be impacted. All lanes and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.