Weekend Roadwork To Create Mess on I-80

Starting tonight (Friday night) at 10pm, lane closures will take effect on eastbound interstate 80 from before the Center St exit to Richards St., as well as the ramp from Chicago Street to eastbound 80. All lanes eastbound should reopen in time for the Monday morning rush. In addition to the eastbound closures, pavement patching and repairs are required on the westbound side. Lane closures in that direction, between Chicago St. and past the Center St. exit are set to take place from 8pm tonight, to 8am tomorrow (Saturday) morning. At least one lane will remain open for work in both directions.