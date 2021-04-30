Weekend Roadwork

      Breaking News
Apr 30, 2021 @ 6:50am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Beginning at 10:00 tonight, roadwork will reduce eastbound I-80 to just one lane from Larkin to Briggs. The closure will last until 5:00 Monday morning. The entrance ramp from Chicago Street to eastbound I-80 will be closed until Monday morning, as well. A detour will direct motorists to Richards Street to access eastbound I-80.

More roadwork in Joliet this weekend: IDOT will be working to convert the Cass Street Bridge to accomodate two-way travel. The bridge will be closed on Saturday from 6:00 a.m. until noon. Once it re-opens at noon, motorists will be able to travel both eastbound and westbound on Cass between Hickory and Joliet Streets.

