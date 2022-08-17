1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Dave Ramsey
6:00pm - 9:00pm

Weigel Broadcasting To Air IHSA Football And Basketball Championship Games

August 17, 2022 12:01PM CDT
Share
(AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

The Illinois High School Association and its digital broadcast partner are joining together with Weigel Broadcasting on a new multi-year partnership for IHSA State Final Football and Basketball broadcasts.  Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting will air the games.  The state football championships take place November 25th and 26th at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign.  Live coverage of the Girls and Boys Basketball Championships will air later in the school year.

Popular Posts

1

Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
2

IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
3

Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
4

Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
5

Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Recent Posts