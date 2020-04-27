Weird Dreams, Murder Free Miami and Top Movies During Stay-At-Home Orders
Many people are experiencing weird pandemic dreams.
Some recurring themes include, nighttime visions of bugs, natural disasters and difficulties breathing.
Lockdown stress, job and relationship worries and sudden loss of familiar comforts have triggered pandemic dreams.
A dream analyst in Florida said that a lot of people are dreaming about hands.; hands falling off, skin coming off or hands not working.
She explained the meaning of hands in your dreams, we’re afraid to touch anything. If you touch something, you could kill someone.
For the first time since 1957, Miami, Florida has gone seven weeks without a reported homicide. While the lockdown orders are surely contributing to the crime curb, Miami Police said the trend began before the lockdown.
Miami went murder-free from February 17th through April 12th. Miami PD also says other crimes have decreased, too.
The weekend box office looks a little different now that we are all under stay-at-home orders.
The new box office is what people are watching on Netflix.
Top 5 watched movies on Netflix this weekend were, Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Trolls World Tour, Like A Boss starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, Sonic the Hedgehog and rounding out the top 5 was Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot.
People are also flashing back to some old favorites.
The Harry Potter movies, Pretty Woman and The Greatest Showman were among some oldie but goodies that people watched this weekend.