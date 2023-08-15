Westbound I-80 Lane Changes, Ramp Closure

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street and Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 16.

To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, lane closures will take place on westbound I-80 between Briggs and Chicago streets (U.S. 52/Illinois 53). At least one westbound lane will remain open at all times. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, when the new traffic pattern will be in place.

In the new configuration, westbound I-80 will be shifted to the eastbound side just before Richards Street. The two westbound lanes will split after Richards Street, rejoin and shift back over to the westbound side after Hickory Creek.

Additionally, the westbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street will close for reconstruction. The Richards Street ramp to westbound I-80 is currently closed, both ramps are anticipated to reopen in summer 2024. While the ramps are closed motorists should follow the posted detour.

The new configuration will allow for reconstruction of westbound I-80 bridges over Hickory Creek and Rowell Avenue and is expected to remain in place through summer 2024. Throughout construction, two lanes in each direction will remain open to traffic.