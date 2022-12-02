Westbound I-80 ramp, lane closures in Joliet

I-80

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, temporary ramp and lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Dec. 2.

Starting at 10 p.m., lane closures will take place on westbound I-80, between Rowell Avenue and Chicago Street (U.S. 52/Illinois 53). Additionally, the Richards Street ramp to westbound I-80 will be closed. At least one westbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times. Due to the short duration of the closures, no detour will be posted. Alternative routes are encouraged.

The closures are necessary to accommodate the resurfacing of the Hickory Creek bridge along westbound I-80. The ramp and all lanes are anticipated to reopen by noon Saturday, Dec. 3.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The overall I-80 project will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion. Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Illinois 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street, with a new flyover ramp linking southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 to improve traffic flow and safety. More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced, including those over the Des Plaines River.