Westbound I-80 Seeing Delays through Joliet

Today marks the second Friday of construction on I-80. It’s a single lane through Joliet going westbound. Traffic already back up westbound I-80 from Cherry Hill Road and expected to get worse as the morning progresses. Use an alternate route.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the second of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor.

Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, lane closures will take place on westbound I-80, between Rowell Avenue and Center Street. Additionally, the ramp from Richards Street to westbound I-80 will be closed. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour to access the expressway. At least one westbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted. Westbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternative routes to avoid the area. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged. The ramp and all lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

Additionally, the eastbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street is closed for reconstruction, with an anticipated reopening in late fall. The posted detour directs traffic to exit Briggs Street and re-enter westbound I-80 to access the Richards Street exit.