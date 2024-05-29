Westbound I-80 weekend lane closure in Joliet

Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged

The Illinois Department of Transportation announcing as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the westbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street and Rowell Avenue/Canadian National railroad, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a weekend lane closure will be required on westbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Friday, May 31. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are strongly encouraged.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, westbound I-80 will be reduced from two lanes to one between Briggs and Richards streets. The ramps and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted. Westbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternative routes to avoid the area. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged.

The closure is necessary to accommodate the placement of a new deck on the bridge over Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad. All lanes are anticipated to reopen by noon Sunday, June 2.

Additionally, the westbound I-80 ramps to and from Richards Street are closed for construction, anticipated to reopen late 2025. Motorists should follow the posted detours.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.