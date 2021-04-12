Wet Weekend Didn’t Stop Baseball At Inwood Sports Complex
Pavillion at Inwood Sports Complex Joliet/ss
The artificial turf is already paying off at Inwood Sports Complex Harlow Lockwood Softball Fields. The Joliet Park District had 50 baseball teams playing at the softball complex this weekend, despite all the rain. The artificial turf is designed for teams to play in inclement weather. Plus, fans enjoyed the new covered pavilion. Four garage doors open up to the field and it’s a perfect place for fans to relax and get concessions.