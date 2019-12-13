What Are The Odds Of Two Former New Lenox Athletes Scoring In NFL On The Same Night
2014 Providence Catholic graduate - Miles Boykin
A likely first in the history of Will County football, two former local high school football players who attended New Lenox high schools both scored touchdowns in the same NFL game Thursday night.
2014 Providence Catholic graduate, Miles Boykin caught a 5 yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Baltimore Ravens. In the fourth quarter, 2012 graduate of Lincoln-Way West BJ Bello of the New York Jets returned a recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.
The Ravens won the game 42 to 21. It was Boykin’s third touchdown reception of the year in his rookie season. Bello is a back-up linebacker in his third year in the NFL.