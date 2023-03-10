Wheeler Ave Bridge To Close on March 20th

Another Bridge will go down later this month, but it’s not one that goes over the river. IDOT announced yesterday that long overdue repairs on the Wheeler Avenue bridge will take place starting on Monday, March 20th, causing its closure until November. The project will be a part of the massive 1.2 billion dollar reconstruction of interstate 80 throughout Will County. The project will accommodate widening of I-80 under the bridge, new storm sewers, as well as install sidewalks and ADA compliant sidewalk ramps. The 5.7 million dollar project should be completed in May. A detour, including Meadow & Larkin Avenues, as well as Jefferson Street, will be marked for motorists in the area.