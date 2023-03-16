Wheeler Avenue Bridge Over I-80 Closing March 20

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that a project to replace the bridge carrying Wheeler Avenue over Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require a full closure of Wheeler Avenue, between Woods and Park avenues beginning, weather permitting, Monday, March 20 through early November. The project is part of advance work leading to the $1.2 billion reconstruction of I-80 through Will County.

The $5.7 million project will replace the existing bridge with a new structure that will accommodate the widening of I-80 under the bridge, new storm sewers and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps will also be installed. The project is anticipated to be completed in December.