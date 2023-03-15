Wheeler Avenue bridge over I-80 closing March 20

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a project to replace the bridge carrying Wheeler Avenue over Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require a full closure of Wheeler Avenue, between Woods and Park avenues beginning, weather permitting, Monday, March 20 through early November. The project is part of advance work leading to the $1.2 billion reconstruction of I-80 through Will County.

A posted detour will direct motorists to Meadow Avenue, Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) and Jefferson Street (U.S. 52). Motorists should also expect occasional overnight lane closures on

I-80 at the bridge during that time.

The $5.7 million project will replace the existing bridge with a new structure that will accommodate the widening of I-80 under the bridge, new storm sewers and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps will also be installed. The project is anticipated to be completed in December.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The overall I-80 project will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion. Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Illinois 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street, with a new flyover ramp linking southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 to improve traffic flow and safety. More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced, including those over the Des Plaines River.