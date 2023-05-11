Wheeler Avenue bridge over I-80 closing May 22

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that a project to replace the bridge carrying Wheeler Avenue over Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require a full closure of Wheeler Avenue, between Woods and Park avenues beginning, Monday, May 22.

The project is part of advance work leading to the $1.2 billion reconstruction of I-80 through Will County. The project, originally scheduled for March 20, was postponed due to utility work. Motorists should also expect occasional overnight lane closures on I-80 at the bridge during that time.

The $5.7 million project will replace the existing bridge with a new structure that will accommodate the widening of I-80 under the bridge, new storm sewers and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps will also be installed. The project is anticipated to be completed in December.