Wheeler Avenue Closed Today Between Woods Avenue and Park Avenue

Starting today (Monday, May 22nd) work to replace the bridge over I-80 is scheduled to close Wheeler Ave in both directions between Woods Ave and Park Ave until late November. Traffic detoured via Larkin Ave. This bridge project is connected to the major widening and reconstruction project on I-80 between Ridge Rd in Minooka and US 30 in New Lenox, which is expected to continue from this year through 2025. Replacement of the bridges over the Des Plaines River will then take place in 2026 and 2027.