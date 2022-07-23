Where’s Willy Scavenger Hunt featured in Forest Preserve program lineup

Upcoming Forest Preserve District of Will County programs feature a scavenger hunt for the District’s mascot, a foray into fungi and an insect program for seniors:
Where’s Willy Scavenger Hunt: 8 a.m.-sunset Aug. 1-Aug. 31 at four preserves. Find a cutout of the Forest Preserve’s furry woodchuck mascot while you explore Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Hammel Woods, Hickory Creek Preserve and McKinley Woods. Clues will be posted on the District’s website. Upload photos of him at all four sites to receive a kite. Free, all ages.
Nature Camp for Seniors – Insects Abound: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Thorn Creek Woods Nature Preserve, Park Forest. Learn the differences between insects, spiders and other fascinating arthropods. Search for insects in a meadow and the nature center’s prairie and butterfly garden. Make an insect banner to take home. Lunch will be provided. Ages 50 or older; $5 per person. Register by July 25; call 708-747-6320.
Diorama Days of Summer: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 2, 3 and 4, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Create a diorama based on a self-guided hike at the preserve. Supplies and tools will be provided; bring your own shoebox. A shoebox alternative will be provided if you do not have one. Free, ages 5 or older.
Discovery Isle – Fungi: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Explore the amazing world of mushrooms, slime molds and other fungi. This is a drop-in program. Free, all ages.
WonderKids – Bees: 10-11:30 a.m. Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. This month’s program explores bees and why they are so important. Free, ages 2-5 accompanied by an adult. Register by Aug. 2.
Birding in the Preserves (Zoom Webinar): 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, online. Enjoy this virtual bird hike through this month’s selected preserve. Learn how to get to that preserve, what trails to take to find birds and how to become a citizen scientist. Register online for the Zoom link.
Historic Games: 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Try your hand at some old-fashioned French and woodland Indian games. Free, all ages.
Fly By Night Hike: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve. Discover the moths, bats and fireflies that are out in the woods when the sun goes down. Meet in the back parking lot. Register by Aug. 4.
Additional program information and online registration are available on the Forest Preserve District’s Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.