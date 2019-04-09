Whiplash Weather With A High Of Only 44 By Tomorrow

There will be a nearly 30 degree swing in temperature from yesterday into tomorrow. Monday the high was 73 degrees and by midweek it will only be 44 degrees. On Tuesday, breezy northwest winds will drive colder temperatures into the region. Temperatures will probably struggle into the mid-60s by mid-afternoon, with areas near the lake staying in the 50s. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s Tuesday night. Tomorrow, cloudy with rain developing by the afternoon, colder with a high of only 44. And severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday.