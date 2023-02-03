White Co. Judge Puts Hold On Illinois Assault Weapons Ban

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Another Illinois judge is temporarily halting the state’s new assault weapons ban. White County Judge Scott Webb’s ruling puts a temporary hold on the law for more than one-thousand plaintiffs in a lawsuit that included former Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey. Webb found that the suit could succeed because the weapons ban likely violated the equal protection clause of the Illinois Constitution. The decision follows Tuesday’s ruling by a state Appellate Court that sided with a judge in Effingham County on a similar legal challenge.