      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

White House Confirms: Biden Moving Up Clock On COVID Vax

Apr 6, 2021 @ 3:09pm

(Washington, DC) — President Biden is moving up the clock on coronavirus vaccinations. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] said every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19. The original deadline was May 1st. Psaki said the plan should help provide clarity for unvaccinated Americans. She noted that 150-million Americans have received shots since Biden entered the White House. Psaki also urged people to continue wearing facemasks while practicing safe social distancing.

Psaki acknowledged growing impatience among Americans and said they are being asked to “sacrifice a little while longer.” She called the pandemic a long and difficult journey.

Popular Posts
Joliet Police Arrest An Alleged Gang Member During Traffic Stop
Update: Man Identified Following Single Vehicle Crash in Joliet Sunday Night
1200 Vaccine Appointments Available at Joliet West This Tuesday
Man Shot in Chest in Bolingbrook Parking Lot
Idea Of A Vaccine Passport In Illinois Raising Concerns For Some