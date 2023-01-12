White House Praises Illinois For Enacting Assault Weapons Ban

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The White House is praising Illinois for becoming the ninth state to institute an assault weapons ban. President Biden commended Governor Pritzker, House Speaker Chris Welch, Senate President Don Harmon, and the numerous advocates, survivors, and elected officials who turned the pain of the deadly Highland Park shooting last year into meaningful action on behalf of all Illinoisans. This week, Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois.