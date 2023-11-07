White House Teaming Up City, State To Help Migrant Apply For Work Permits
The White House is teaming up with the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois to launch a pilot program to help migrants apply for work permits. The Sun Times reports the Biden administration pilot program kicks off Thursday in Chicago. It is designed to help asylum seekers apply for their work authorizations. Officials hope the granting of work permits will take some of the financial burden off the city and the state and fill a large number of job vacancies.