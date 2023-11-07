1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

White House Teaming Up City, State To Help Migrant Apply For Work Permits

November 7, 2023 11:47AM CST
Share
White House Teaming Up City, State To Help Migrant Apply For Work Permits
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The White House is teaming up with the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois to launch a pilot program to help migrants apply for work permits.  The Sun Times reports the Biden administration pilot program kicks off Thursday in Chicago.  It is designed to help asylum seekers apply for their work authorizations.  Officials hope the granting of work permits will take some of the financial burden off the city and the state and fill a large number of job vacancies.

Popular Posts

1

Slammers Sold to Hollywood Star and Minor League Baseball Legend
2

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
3

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
4

Armed Robbery of Postal Worker, Suspect Takes Cell Phone And Mail
5

Joliet Police Chief Taken To The Hospital After Being Punched By Suspect At Joliet Restaurant

Recent Posts