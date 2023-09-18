White Oak Library Foundation Jewelry and Evening Bag Fundraiser

The White Oak Library Foundation is holding its 2nd Annual Bling Bling Sale/Fundraiser at the Romeoville Branch Library, 201 W. Normantown Road, on Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30, from 10 am to 4 pm. The public is invited and admission is free.

Shoppers will be able to choose from over 5,000 pieces of gently used costume and vintage jewelry along with scores of evening bags. Most earrings and bracelets, necklaces, rings, brooches, and assorted bling are priced at $1.00 or $2.00. While the great majority of the jewelry is pre-owned, there are new pieces in original packaging. For jewelry makers, there are hundreds of jewelry bits and pieces that can be deconstructed and reused and will be sold for as little as 25 cents each. And, a spectacular selection of high quality jewelry and vintage bags will be sold for $20 to $200, which represents a fraction of their value.

The sale has something for everyone and for a variety of purposes. Buyers will certainly find an assortment of bling for accessorizing every day and dressy outfits. Actors and those dressing up for Halloween will be delighted with the eclectic mix of pieces – representing at least seven decades of fashion. And, with the holidays approaching, there are so many charming trinkets for stocking stuffers and very special gifts.

Everything in the sale was donated, mostly by generous patrons and staff of the White Oak Library District. The fundraiser is being organized by former Library Foundation Director Carol Coverdill who has led the volunteer committee of Foundation directors through sorting, pricing, and organizing the sale.

All proceeds of the sale will be used by the Foundation to benefit the Library. Cash, credit, and debit cards will be accepted. For more information, email [email protected] or visit the White Oak Library Foundation website.