The White Sox are cleaning house in the front office after a disappointing 2023 campaign. The team fired vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday. Hahn oversaw a rebuild that led to playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021, but Chicago missed the playoffs in 2022, and are out of postseason contention this season. Williams had been with the team since 1992, and built the 2005 World Series team.