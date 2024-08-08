White Sox Fire Manager After Historic Losing Streak

The Chicago White Sox are parting ways with manager Pedro Grifol. This comes after the team suffered a historic 21-game losing streak before finally winning a game on Tuesday. Grifol was hired in November of 2022 and had a record of 89 wins and 190 losses during his time with the White Sox. The team is currently a MLB-worst 28-89 this season. The White Sox said their search for a new manager will begin immediately with a replacement expected to be announced after the 2024 season ends.