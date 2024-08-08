1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

White Sox Fire Manager After Historic Losing Streak

August 8, 2024 9:35AM CDT
Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol reacts during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Chicago White Sox are parting ways with manager Pedro Grifol. This comes after the team suffered a historic 21-game losing streak before finally winning a game on Tuesday. Grifol was hired in November of 2022 and had a record of 89 wins and 190 losses during his time with the White Sox. The team is currently a MLB-worst 28-89 this season. The White Sox said their search for a new manager will begin immediately with a replacement expected to be announced after the 2024 season ends.

