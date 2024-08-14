1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

WHO Declares mpox Outbreaks In Africa

August 14, 2024 2:32PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency.

Cases are confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries, and a new form of the virus is spreading.

Few vaccine doses are available on the African continent.

Earlier this week, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the mpox outbreaks a public health emergency, with more than 500 deaths among over 14,000 cases.

It has called for international help to stop the virus’ spread.

The WHO chief says the potential for further spread beyond Africa is “very worrying.”

Popular Posts

1

Basinger's Pharmacy License Suspended For A Year
2

Driver Identified In Fatal US 30 Crash
3

An Employee Within The Valley View School School District Is Being Investigated By Romeoville Police
4

Steger Man Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder
5

Man Shot In The Head Another Injured In Lockport Township Shooting

Recent Posts