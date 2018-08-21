Who is the Top Actor From Illinois?

On Dec. 3, 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the union. The Illinois Top 200 project lets Illinoisans vote every two weeks on the most inspiring leaders, greatest inventions, top businesses and more.

In online voting, Dick Van Dyke was chosen as the No. 1 actor from Illinois.

2. Bill Murray

3. Gene Hackman

4. Harrison Ford

5. Gary Sinise

Unsatisfied with this list? We are too!

What about Frances McDormand, Laurie Metcalf or Rock Hudson?

Please let us know who should be in the No. 1 spot!